Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.27.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

