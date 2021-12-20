Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.27.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

