Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Update

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 31.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBDR opened at $10.16 on Monday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

