Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.19.

NYSE ROK opened at $341.76 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average of $311.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

