Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 975 ($12.88) price target on the stock.
Shares of RWA opened at GBX 804 ($10.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733.10. The company has a market capitalization of £615.98 million and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 453 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850 ($11.23).
Robert Walters Company Profile
