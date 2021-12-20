Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 975 ($12.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 804 ($10.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733.10. The company has a market capitalization of £615.98 million and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 453 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850 ($11.23).

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

