Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Update

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,543. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

