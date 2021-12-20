Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,045.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $83,045.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

