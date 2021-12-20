RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.64.

NYSE RNG opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $172.16 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

