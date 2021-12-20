Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

