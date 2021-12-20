RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,632. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $183.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.