RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,632. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $183.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.43.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.