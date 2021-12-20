Reviewing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Repligen has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Repligen and Entera Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $366.26 million 40.07 $59.93 million $2.10 126.39 Entera Bio $370,000.00 201.77 -$9.98 million ($0.78) -4.04

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 20.06% 9.81% 7.77% Entera Bio -3,086.76% -118.06% -89.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Repligen currently has a consensus target price of $316.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.21%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Repligen.

Summary

Repligen beats Entera Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

