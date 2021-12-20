Reviewing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 12.36 -$49.91 million ($3.43) -1.92 Vaxart $4.05 million 222.79 -$32.22 million ($0.54) -13.31

Vaxart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 328.06%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.66%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -397.64% -69.97% -28.22% Vaxart -5,414.56% -36.10% -30.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.