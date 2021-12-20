Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

