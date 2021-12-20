Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/7/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$143.76 to C$152.07. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “BNS Has the Highest Upside Potential” and dated December 7, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”
  • 12/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$144.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$149.00 to C$143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.
  • 12/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$147.00 to C$146.00.
  • 12/1/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$144.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/22/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00.

RY stock opened at C$130.98 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$102.74 and a 12 month high of C$134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$186.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Insiders have sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

