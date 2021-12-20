Request Market Cap Reaches $346.55 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Request has a total market capitalization of $346.55 million and $22.92 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

