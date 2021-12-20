Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

