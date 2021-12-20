REPO (REPO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, REPO has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.18 or 0.08321968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,881.71 or 1.00135945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

