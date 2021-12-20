Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 7,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of REKR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,655. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

REKR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other Rekor Systems news, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.