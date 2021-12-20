Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $695,961.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00051351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.33 or 0.08235386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.69 or 0.99767230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

