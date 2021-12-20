Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.