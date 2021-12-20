Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.56.

RL stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $98.33 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 94,947 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

