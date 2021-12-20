Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,667,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,059,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,100 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

QRTEA stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

