Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $659.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,626,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

