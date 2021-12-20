Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 4,706 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

TPIC opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

