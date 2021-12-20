Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $559,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 102,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 48,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

