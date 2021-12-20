Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $342,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,524 shares of company stock worth $46,251,952. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.37 and a 1-year high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

