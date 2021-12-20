Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $307,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $107.45 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

