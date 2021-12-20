Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $226,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.45 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

