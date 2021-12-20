Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $234.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.46. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $236.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

