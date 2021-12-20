Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 191 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP opened at $85.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.61. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

