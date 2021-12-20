QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lessened by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 3.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $176.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.