Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:QFI opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday. Quadrise Fuels International has a twelve month low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £30.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

