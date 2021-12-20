Qbao Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $372,895.09 and $49,807.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.