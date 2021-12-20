Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Boosted by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 243.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 198,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.