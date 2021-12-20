Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.43 on Monday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

