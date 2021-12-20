Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

LOW opened at $248.09 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

