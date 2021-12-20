Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

NYSE PMO opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

