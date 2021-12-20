PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $164,467.41 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,924.10 or 0.99581211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031981 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.86 or 0.00966804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

