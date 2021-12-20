Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

PULM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

