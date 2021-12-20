Public Mint Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $42,276.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,052,083 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

