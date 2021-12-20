PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

