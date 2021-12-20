PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $120.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

