PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Shares of ADOOY opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $7.31.
PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.