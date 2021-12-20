PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Shares of ADOOY opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $7.31.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

