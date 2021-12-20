ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM opened at $119.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.33. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

