Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 82,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $56.15 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

