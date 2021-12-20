Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

