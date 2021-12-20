Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

