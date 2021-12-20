Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 1,895 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,876,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,338,000 after acquiring an additional 578,010 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

