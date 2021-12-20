Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.25 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

