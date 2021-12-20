ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

