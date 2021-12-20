PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $97,476.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08261606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,581.41 or 0.99986200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00074472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

